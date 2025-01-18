Halftime Report

Marshall and Coastal Carolina have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 30-29, Marshall has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Marshall came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Marshall 10-9, Coastal Carolina 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Sun Belt matchup on schedule as the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to tip at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. The Thundering Herd are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 14-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, Marshall didn't have quite enough to beat James Madison and fell 67-64.

Even though they lost, Marshall smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in eight consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Georgia Southern on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 88-87 to the Eagles. Thanks to that loss, the Chanticleers now have a three game overall losing streak to go with their drought on the road.

Marshall's defeat dropped their record down to 10-9. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 8-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Marshall has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.4. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

As for their next game, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Marshall is playing as the favorites on the road, but their 0-1 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Odds

Marshall is a 3.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thundering Herd as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Coastal Carolina.