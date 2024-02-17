Halftime Report

Coastal Carolina is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Coastal Carolina leads 35-33 over the Thundering Herd.

Coastal Carolina has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. We'll see if they can pull it off.

Who's Playing

Marshall Thundering Herd @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Marshall 12-14, Coastal Carolina 6-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Marshall is 3-0 against the Chanticleers since January of 2023, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Marshall is no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition, a fact Marshall found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a hard 73-58 fall against the Mountaineers.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with an 82-75 victory over the Eagles on Thursday.

The Thundering Herd have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-14 record this season. As for the Chanticleers, their victory bumped their record up to 6-17.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Marshall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Marshall is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Marshall is a 4.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 156.5 points.

Series History

Marshall has won all of the games they've played against Coastal Carolina in the last year.