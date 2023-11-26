Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: NC Central 3-4, Coastal Carolina 1-3

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

What to Know

NC Central is 0-4 against Coastal Carolina since December of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The NC Central Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at HTC Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

On Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 67-61.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Coastal Carolina has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Coastal Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Easley, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Ginika Ojiako, who scored 10 points along with 9 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 3-4 and the Bulldogs to 3-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as NC Central and Coastal Carolina are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

NC Central came up short against Coastal Carolina when the teams last played back in December of 2020, falling 78-71. Can NC Central avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won all of the games they've played against NC Central in the last 7 years.