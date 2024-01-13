Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Old Dominion after losing five in a row. Sitting on a score of 35-34, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just a single point.

If Old Dominion keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-12 in no time. On the other hand, Coastal Carolina will have to make due with a 4-12 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Old Dominion Monarchs @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Old Dominion 4-12, Coastal Carolina 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina is on a four-game streak of home losses, Old Dominion a seven-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

After a 93-84 finish the last time they played, Coastal Carolina and App. State decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Chanticleers' bruising 70-45 defeat to the Mountaineers on Thursday might stick with them for a while. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Coastal Carolina has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Monarchs couldn't handle the Panthers on Thursday and fell 77-70.

The Chanticleers have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven games, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season. As for the Monarchs, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-12.

Coastal Carolina is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in January of 2023, but Coastal Carolina came up empty-handed after a 60-59 defeat. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Old Dominion is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Monarchs as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 152 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and Old Dominion both have 1 win in their last 2 games.