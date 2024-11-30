Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Coastal Carolina looks much better today on their home court. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Coastal Carolina is up 29-26 over SC Upstate. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just two points.

If Coastal Carolina keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-4 in no time. On the other hand, SC Upstate will have to make due with a 2-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-7, Coastal Carolina 2-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at HTC Center. The Spartans are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.1 points per game this season.

SC Upstate is headed into Saturday's contest after beating the impressive 168.5-point over/under the oddsmakers set for their last match against Iowa. SC Upstate was dealt a punishing 110-77 loss at the hands of Iowa on Tuesday. The Spartans were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 55-28.

Brit Harris put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Coastal Carolina last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of Alabama A&M.

SC Upstate's defeat was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-7. As for Coastal Carolina, their loss dropped their record down to 2-4.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

SC Upstate couldn't quite finish off Coastal Carolina in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 and fell 72-70. Can SC Upstate avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a solid 6.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina and SC Upstate both have 1 win in their last 2 games.