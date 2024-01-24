Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Southern Miss 11-8, Coastal Carolina 5-13

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

What to Know

Southern Miss has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Southern Miss Golden Eagles and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Southern Miss, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles dodged a bullet and finished off the Trojans 64-63.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday and that exactly how things played out. There's no need to mince words: the Chanticleers lost to the Mountaineers, and the Chanticleers lost bad. The score wound up at 88-59. Coastal Carolina has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Coastal Carolina struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Golden Eagles' victory was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-8. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 75.2 points per game. As for the Chanticleers, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost eight of their last ten contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-13 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Southern Miss have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.