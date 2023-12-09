Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Wofford 4-5, Coastal Carolina 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Wofford Terriers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at HTC Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.2% better than the opposition, a fact Wofford proved on Wednesday. They took down the Bulldogs 81-66.

Meanwhile, the Chanticleers blew past the Knights, posting a 110-46 victory at home.

Their wins bumped the Terriers to 4-5 and the Bulldogs to 4-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wofford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.1 points per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 80.5 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Wofford beat Coastal Carolina 71-61 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wofford since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Wofford has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Coastal Carolina.