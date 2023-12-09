Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Wofford 4-5, Coastal Carolina 3-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home for another game and welcome the Wofford Terriers at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 23 more assists than your opponent, a fact Coastal Carolina proved on Monday. They blew past the Knights, posting a 110-46 victory at home.

Meanwhile, the Terriers strolled past the Bulldogs with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 81-66. The win made it back-to-back wins for Wofford.

The losses dropped the Chanticleers to 3-5 and the Knights to 0-2.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Coastal Carolina is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Coastal Carolina and Wofford are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Coastal Carolina hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 80.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a slight 1-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Terriers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wofford has won 5 out of their last 7 games against Coastal Carolina.