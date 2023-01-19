Who's Playing

Current Records: App. State 10-9; Coastal Carolina 8-9

After four games on the road, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are heading back home. The Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Appalachian State and is hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 100-66, which was the final score in Coastal Carolina's tilt against the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Appalachian State proved too difficult a challenge. Appalachian State captured a comfortable 58-45 victory.

In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Coastal Carolina and the Mountaineers were neck-and-neck, but the Chanticleers came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Maybe Coastal Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

Series History

App. State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Coastal Carolina.