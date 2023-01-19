Who's Playing
App. State @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: App. State 10-9; Coastal Carolina 8-9
What to Know
After four games on the road, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are heading back home. The Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. Coastal Carolina has been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Appalachian State and is hoping to record their first win since Feb. 29 of 2020.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 100-66, which was the final score in Coastal Carolina's tilt against the Georgia State Panthers this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Troy Trojans typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Appalachian State proved too difficult a challenge. Appalachian State captured a comfortable 58-45 victory.
In the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, Coastal Carolina and the Mountaineers were neck-and-neck, but the Chanticleers came up empty-handed after a 63-62 defeat. Maybe Coastal Carolina will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
App. State have won ten out of their last 13 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 05, 2023 - App. State 63 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - App. State 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 60
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 89 vs. App. State 72
- Mar 03, 2018 - App. State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - App. State 81 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Mar 04, 2017 - App. State 77 vs. Coastal Carolina 73
- Jan 14, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 85 vs. App. State 73