Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina

Regular Season Records: Arkansas State 12-19; Coastal Carolina 11-19

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to right the ship.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Friday, sneaking past 64-61.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Chanticleers this past Friday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 95-74 to the Troy Trojans.

Arkansas State didn't have too much trouble with Coastal Carolina at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-57. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

  • When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
  • Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
  • TV: ESPN Plus
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.

  • Feb 04, 2023 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
  • Feb 23, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Arkansas State 69
  • Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
  • Feb 01, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
  • Jan 18, 2020 - Arkansas State 80 vs. Coastal Carolina 75
  • Jan 26, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
  • Feb 24, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 88 vs. Arkansas State 81
  • Jan 25, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 62 vs. Arkansas State 47
  • Feb 06, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
  • Jan 07, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 80 vs. Arkansas State 65