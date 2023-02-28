Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina

Regular Season Records: Arkansas State 12-19; Coastal Carolina 11-19

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to right the ship.

Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Friday, sneaking past 64-61.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Chanticleers this past Friday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 95-74 to the Troy Trojans.

Arkansas State didn't have too much trouble with Coastal Carolina at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-57. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida

Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.