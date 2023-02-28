Who's Playing
Arkansas State @ Coastal Carolina
Regular Season Records: Arkansas State 12-19; Coastal Carolina 11-19
What to Know
The Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at Pensacola Bay Center in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Tourney. The Red Wolves should still be riding high after a win, while Coastal Carolina will be looking to right the ship.
Arkansas State came out on top in a nail-biter against the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks this past Friday, sneaking past 64-61.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough contest for the Chanticleers this past Friday, and boy were they were right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 95-74 to the Troy Trojans.
Arkansas State didn't have too much trouble with Coastal Carolina at home when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season as they won 73-57. Will Arkansas State repeat their success, or does Coastal Carolina have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Pensacola Bay Center -- Pensacola, Florida
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Coastal Carolina have won six out of their last ten games against Arkansas State.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
- Feb 23, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Arkansas State 69
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas State 73 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 01, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 83 vs. Arkansas State 77
- Jan 18, 2020 - Arkansas State 80 vs. Coastal Carolina 75
- Jan 26, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 77 vs. Arkansas State 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 88 vs. Arkansas State 81
- Jan 25, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 62 vs. Arkansas State 47
- Feb 06, 2017 - Arkansas State 67 vs. Coastal Carolina 57
- Jan 07, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 80 vs. Arkansas State 65