Teams looking to make some noise in the 2023 Sun Belt Tournament clash in a first-round matchup on Tuesday when the No. 13 seed Arkansas State Red Wolves battle the No. 12 seed Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. The Red Wolves (12-19, 4-14 Sun Belt), who have won two of their last three games, are coming off a 64-61 win at Louisiana Monroe on Friday. The Chanticleers (11-19, 5-13), who have lost three in a row, dropped a 95-74 decision at Troy that same night. Arkansas State won the only regular-season meeting, 73-57 at Jonesboro, Arkansas. Coastal Carolina leads the all-time series 6-5, but Arkansas State has won the only neutral site matchup. The winner of this matchup plays No. 5 seed Troy on Thursday.

Tipoff from the Bay Center in Pensacola, Fla., is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Chanticleers are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 140. Before making any Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina:

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Coastal Carolina -1.5

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 140 points

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Coastal Carolina -125, Arkansas State +105

ARST: The Red Wolves are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games overall

CCU: The Chanticleers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games after allowing more than 90 points in their previous game

Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine



Why Coastal Carolina can cover

The Chanticleers have four players averaging double-digit scoring, led by sophomore guard Josh Uduje. He is averaging 13.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 assists per game. He is also connecting on 42.5% of his field goals, and a blistering 90.3% from the free-throw line. He has reached double-figure scoring in eight of his past nine games, including a 13-point effort at Arkansas State on Feb. 4.

Also helping power Coastal Carolina is senior guard Jomaru Brown. The Eastern Kentucky transfer is averaging 12.7 points, 2.4 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He is hitting on 40.9% of his field goals and a team-best 92.9% from the foul line. He is coming off a 12-point and three-rebound effort at Troy on Friday. He has reached 28 points twice this season, the last coming Dec. 29 in a 77-76 win over Louisiana.

Why Arkansas State can cover

Junior guard Caleb Fields has been red hot of late. He scored 19 points in the first meeting with the Chanticleers and has scored in double figures in each of the last three games. He nearly produced a triple-double on Friday in the win at Louisiana Monroe, scoring 15 points, grabbing eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. He has one double-double on the season, a 17-point and 10-assist effort in an 87-78 overtime loss to Marshall on Jan. 21.

Senior forward Omar El-Sheikh has also been solid of late. He has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last five games, and registered four double-doubles in that stretch. For the season, he has 11 double-doubles. He scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Wednesday's loss at Louisiana. In 28.2 minutes per game, he is averaging 11.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals.

How to make Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 138 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas State vs. Coastal Carolina spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,600 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.