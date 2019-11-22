Coastal Carolina vs. Baylor live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina (home) vs. No. 24 Baylor (away)

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 3-2; Baylor 3-1

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will take on the #24 Baylor Bears at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at HTC Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Coastal Carolina took their contest against the Utah Utes by a conclusive 79-57 score. Among those leading the charge for the Chanticleers was G Ebrima Dibba, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 28 turnovers, Baylor took down the Ohio Bobcats 76-53. G Jared Butler and F Freddie Gillespie were among the main playmakers for the Bears as the former had 19 points and five assists along with five steals and the latter posted a double-double on 11 rebounds and ten points. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Gillespie.

Coastal Carolina is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 3-2 and Baylor to 3-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bears are a big 10-point favorite against the Chanticleers.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bears as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.