The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will take on the Delaware State Hornets at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at the HTC Center. Coastal Carolina is 4-1 overall and 4-0 at home, while Delaware State is 0-1 overall and 0-1 on the road. The programs played last November with the Chanticleers winning 92-77 at Delaware State.

However, the Hornets covered in that game as 16-point underdogs. This time around, the Chanticleers are favored by 20.5 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Delaware State odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 159.

Coastal Carolina vs. Delaware State spread: Coastal Carolina -19.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Delaware State over-under: 159 points

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

The matchup between the Chanticleers and the Wofford Terriers on Tuesday ended with Coastal Carolina falling 88-77 on the road. Coastal Carolina shot 41.0 percent from the floor and 28.6 percent from the 3-point line, both season-lows. However, DeVante' Jones had 25 points and seven rebounds in the loss and he's now averaging 19.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

Jones is a junior guard who was the 2018-19 Sun Belt Rookie of the Year and made the All-Sun Belt team in 2019-20. One of his backcourt mates is Deanthony Tipler, a junior college transfer who is averaging 17.0 points per game off the bench in just 24.8 minutes per contest. Redshirt freshman Essam Mostafa gives them size and scoring down low and is averaging 16.0 points and 9.2 rebounds.

What you need to know about Delaware State

Delaware State, meanwhile, took a serious blow against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons three weeks ago, falling 111-51. Pinky Wiley (11) and Martez Robinson (10) both got to double-figures in scoring, but the night was a struggle as a whole as the Hornets shot 26.4 percent and were outmanned by their ACC opponent.

A pair of offensive stats from lsat season to consider in this matchup: Delaware State only managed to knock down 41.1 percent of its shots, ranking the 22nd worst in college basketball in field goal percentage. The Chanticleers were 26th in points per game, finishing the 2019-2020 season with 78.0 on average.

