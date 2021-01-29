The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the Georgia Southern Eagles will square off Friday in a Sun Belt matchup at 8:30 p.m. ET at W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse. Georgia Southern is 10-7 overall and 6-2 at home, while the Chanticleers are 11-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Chanticleers are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an against-the-spread loss. The Eagles are 13-3-1 against the spread in their last 17 games after scoring less than 50 points in their previous game.

The Chanticleers are favored by two points in the latest Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the Over-Under is set at 142.

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Coastal Carolina -2

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina over-under: 142 points

Georgia Southern vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Coastal Carolina -130, Georgia Southern +100

What you need to know about Georgia Southern

The Eagles saw a three-game winning streak snapped Saturday, losing to South Alabama 62-48. Elijah McCadden scored 16 points in the loss.

Zack Bryant leads Georgia Southern in scoring at 14.4 points per game, while Prince Toyambi pulls down 5.6 rebounds and Eric Boone dishes 3.3 assists per outing.

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

The Chanticleers won their second straight game Saturday, downing Troy 70-65. Devante' Jones scored 17 points in the victory.

Jones leads Coastal Carolina in scoring at 22.4 points per game, while Essam Mostafa drags in 9.23 rebounds and Ebrima Dibba deals 5.5 assists per outing.

How to make Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern picks

