Who's Playing
Georgia State @ Coastal Carolina
Current Records: Georgia State 10-16; Coastal Carolina 10-16
What to Know
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home another game and welcome the Georgia State Panthers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Coastal Carolina came up short against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, falling 73-66.
Meanwhile, the Panthers ended up a good deal behind the Marshall Thundering Herd when they played on Saturday, losing 88-77.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Coastal Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.
Coastal Carolina was pulverized by Georgia State 100-66 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $26.88
Odds
The Chanticleers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Georgia State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 14, 2023 - Georgia State 100 vs. Coastal Carolina 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - Georgia State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 50
- Jan 22, 2022 - Coastal Carolina 72 vs. Georgia State 68
- Jan 16, 2021 - Georgia State 71 vs. Coastal Carolina 68
- Jan 02, 2021 - Georgia State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 01, 2021 - Coastal Carolina 81 vs. Georgia State 69
- Feb 15, 2020 - Georgia State 92 vs. Coastal Carolina 80
- Jan 04, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 74 vs. Georgia State 72
- Feb 23, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 95 vs. Georgia State 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Georgia State 72 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 13, 2017 - Coastal Carolina 65 vs. Georgia State 64
- Jan 21, 2017 - Georgia State 76 vs. Coastal Carolina 56