Who's Playing

Georgia State @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Georgia State 10-16; Coastal Carolina 10-16

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will stay at home another game and welcome the Georgia State Panthers at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 16 at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Coastal Carolina came up short against the James Madison Dukes on Saturday, falling 73-66.

Meanwhile, the Panthers ended up a good deal behind the Marshall Thundering Herd when they played on Saturday, losing 88-77.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Coastal Carolina is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

Coastal Carolina was pulverized by Georgia State 100-66 in the teams' previous meeting in January. Can Coastal Carolina avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.88

Odds

The Chanticleers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Georgia State have won seven out of their last 12 games against Coastal Carolina.