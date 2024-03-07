The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Louisiana Ragin Cajuns are set to clash at 3 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Pensacola Bay Center in the 2024 Sun Belt Tournament. Louisiana finished the regular season 18-13, while Coastal Carolina finished the regular season 8-21. Louisiana has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last nine meetings against the Chanticleers.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2023-24 season on a 141-100 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It is also off to a sizzling 26-17 start on top-rated spread picks this season.

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina spread: Louisiana -12

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina over/under: 149 points

Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina money line: Louisiana: -826, Coastal Carolina: +565

What you need to know about Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina came into Tuesday's game having lost four straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. The Chanticleers secured a 75-71 win over the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday. Winning is a bit easier when your 3-point shooting is a whole 37.5% better than the opposition, as Coastal Carolina's was in that matchup.

Jacob Meyer was the offensive standout as he scored 32 points to go along with six rebounds and five assists. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Despite losing four of their last five games, the Chanticleers are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight contests.

What you need to know about Louisiana

Louisiana can finally bid farewell to its four-game losing streak thanks to its victory on Friday. The Ragin Cajuns enjoyed a comfortable 77-61 victory over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. All five of Louisiana's starters finished with double-digit points in that matchup.

Forward Kobe Julien leads the Ragin Cajuns in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game. Julien is knocking down 43.9% of his field goals this season and he's knocking down 83.1% of his free throws.

How to make Louisiana vs. Coastal Carolina picks

