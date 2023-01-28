Who's Playing

Old Dominion @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: Old Dominion 12-9; Coastal Carolina 10-11

What to Know

The Old Dominion Monarchs will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to HTC Center at 4 p.m. ET Saturday. They should still be riding high after a victory, while the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will be looking to right the ship.

It was a close one, but on Thursday Old Dominion sidestepped the South Alabama Jaguars for a 66-64 win.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 75-69 to the James Madison Dukes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Monarchs are expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Old Dominion, who are 10-10 against the spread.

Old Dominion is now 12-9 while Coastal Carolina sits at 10-11. Old Dominion is 3-8 after wins this year, and the Chanticleers are 6-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Monarchs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Coastal Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.