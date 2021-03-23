The Stetson Hatters and Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will meet Tuesday in a 2021 CBI semifinals matchup at 5:30 p.m. ET from Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Fla. Stetson (12-14) defeated Bowling Green in its quarterfinals matchup, while Coastal Carolina (17-7) knocked off Bryant. The Chanticleers lost their last CBI semifinals appearance in 2019, while this is the first time Stetson has appeared in this tournament. The winner of this game will then face the Pepperdine vs. Bellarmine winner in the 2021 CBI Championship Game on Wednesday.

This matchup will mark the first ever meeting between the programs. The Chanticleers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Coastal Carolina vs. Stetson odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 148.

Coastal Carolina vs. Stetson spread: Coastal Carolina -7.5

Coastal Carolina vs. Stetson over-under: 148 points

Coastal Carolina vs. Stetson money line: Stetson +250, Coastal Carolina -320



Why Coastal Carolina will cover

The Chanticleers have one of the best offenses in college basketball and average 80.4 points per game. That is better than most NCAA Tournament teams and ranks 18th in the nation. Under coach Cliff Ellis, Coastal Carolina crashes both the offensive and defensive boards to create extra opportunities for itself and also limit second-chance points for the opposition. It led all of NCAA in rebounds per game (44.1) despite often employing a three-guard lineup. Coastal Carolina scored 93 points in its CBI quarterfinals game against a Bryant team that went 15-7 and finished second in its conference.

Junior guard DeVante' Jones leads the team with 20.3 points per game which helped him win the Sun Belt Player of the Year award. Jones also plays bigger than his size as he grabbed 7.3 rebounds per game despite standing just 6-1. Speaking of playing bigger than his size, that accurately describes 5-10 Deanthony Tipler, who chips in with 13.8 points per game and finished second in the Sun Belt by shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point range. Two other Chanticleers also average in double-figures, so Ellis has plenty of options to turn to.

Why Stetson will cover

The Hatters were one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the Atlantic Sun this season, ranking third in both makes (9.0 per game) and percentage (37.8 percent). They knocked down a season-high of 19 3-pointers vs. Carver College last month and they have five different players who made at least 37 percent of their attempts this season. But, even if their outside shot isn't falling, then they still have other ways to beat you and that was evident in the CBI quarterfinals. Stetson shot just 2-of-19 from 3-point range but still prevailed with the win by holding Bowling Green to 52 points which was 25 points under their season average.

Stetson will have a size advantage over Coastal Carolina both in the backcourt and up front. 6-10 sophomore Mahamadou Diawara patrols the paint and has the ability to both block shots and alter field goal attempts. He finished third in the conference in blocks per game and is coming off a 15-point, 12-rebound game in the CBI quarterfinals. The lone 7-footer in this game also plays for Stetson in freshman Gabriel Wuour, who had eight points and a season-high of six rebounds vs. Bowling Green in the CBI quarterfinals.

