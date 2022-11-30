Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ Coastal Carolina

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 5-3; Coastal Carolina 3-2

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 30 at HTC Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Chanticleers beat the South Dakota Coyotes 66-59 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Sunday UNC-Wilmington sidestepped the North Texas Mean Green for a 55-51 victory.

Coastal Carolina is now 3-2 while the Seahawks sit at 5-3. Coastal Carolina is 1-1 after wins this year, UNC-Wilmington 3-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UNC-Wilmington won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.