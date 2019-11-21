Coastal Carolina vs. Utah: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Coastal Carolina vs. Utah basketball game
Who's Playing
Coastal Carolina (home) vs. Utah (away)
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 2-2; Utah 3-0
What to Know
The Utah Utes have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at HTC Center. The Utes are currently enjoying a perfect season and are looking to extend their dominance.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, Utah took down the Minnesota Golden Gophers 73-69 last week. F Timmy Allen and G Both Gach were among the main playmakers for Utah as the former posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards and the latter had 19 points.
Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina took their contest against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders by a conclusive 93-72 score.
Their wins bumped Utah to 3-0 and Coastal Carolina to 2-2. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Utes enter the game with 98.3 points per game on average, good for third best in college basketball. The Chanticleers are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 28th most points per game in the league at 84.3. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Utes are a 4.5-point favorite against the Chanticleers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 149
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
