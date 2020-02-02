Cole Anthony's impressive return ends in painful fashion for North Carolina against Boston College
Cole Anthony's return to college basketball on Saturday went pretty well until the end
North Carolina's Cole Anthony returned to college basketball with a bang on Saturday. But his first game in nearly two months ended in frustrating fashion. The Tar Heels' star freshman guard shot an air ball on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer as Boston College escaped with a 71-70 road victory.
Anthony, a projected top-10 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, scored a game-high 26 points off the bench as he found success attacking the basket and getting to the free-throw line in his first action since Dec. 16 after surgery on his right knee. He hit 14-of-14 free throws and finished with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. It was an encouraging sign both for the Tar Heels and Anthony, who was rated the No. 4 prospect in the Class of 2019 by 247Sports.
Ultimately, however, familiar issues plagued North Carolina (10-11, 3-7 ACC). The Tar Heels made only 4-of-19 3-pointers in keeping with a season-long trend of poor outside shooting. Anthony, who was a 35.5% 3-point shooter in nine games before his injury, hit 2-of-8 tries from deep.
North Carolina fans held out hope that Anthony's return could help the program salvage some hope of making the NCAA Tournament for a 10th straight season. After starting out 2-7 in their first nine games without Anthony, the Tar Heels won two straight entering Saturday's game.
But losing at home to Boston College (11-11, 5-6) could end up being a disastrous Quadrant 4 loss, depending on where the Eagles are in the NET rankings come Selection Sunday. Boston College entered at No. 161 in the NET. A home loss to teams ranked 160 or worse is considered a Quadrant 4 loss, which is a drain on any team's resume, and especially one with a thin margin for error like North Carolina.
Still, Anthony injected some life into the Tar Heels as he knocked off the rust from his layoff. He entered to a standing ovation at the Dean Dome and looked unencumbered by his knee as he directed the offense. On one occasion, he sent a defender falling to the floor with a behind-the-back dribble. North
