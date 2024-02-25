Who's Playing

American Eagles @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: American 14-14, Colgate 20-8

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

What to Know

American has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Cotterell Court.

The point spread may have favored American on Wednesday, but the final result did not. They lost to the Terriers at home by a decisive 67-52 margin. American has not had much luck with the Terriers recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Colgate waltzed into their game on Monday with 11 straight wins but they left with 12. They came out on top against the Leopards by a score of 67-62.

Colgate can attribute much of their success to Keegan Records, who scored 21 points along with five rebounds.

The Eagles dropped their record down to 14-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 52.3 points per game. As for the Raiders, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season.

American suffered a grim 73-54 defeat to the Raiders in their previous matchup back in January. Can American avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against American.