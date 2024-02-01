Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Colgate and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Army 35-22.
Colgate entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Army step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Army Black Knights @ Colgate Raiders
Current Records: Army 6-15, Colgate 13-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
What to Know
Army is 1-9 against the Raiders since January of 2021 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Coming off a loss in a game Army was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.
Last Saturday, the Black Knights came up short against the Bison and fell 66-56. Army has struggled against the Bison recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Abe Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and ten rebounds. He didn't help Army's cause all that much against the Midshipmen last Saturday but the same can't be said for this match.
Meanwhile, Colgate came tearing into Saturday's contest with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They were the clear victor by a 73-54 margin over the Eagles.
Colgate's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jeff Woodward led the charge by scoring 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Keegan Records, who scored 14 points along with two blocks.
The Black Knights have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-15 record this season. As for the Raiders, they pushed their record up to 13-8 with that win, which was their fourth straight on the road.
While only Army took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-3 against the spread).
Army came up short against the Raiders when the teams last played two weeks ago, falling 64-56. Can Army avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Colgate is a big 13.5-point favorite against Army, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 14-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 129.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Army.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Colgate 64 vs. Army 56
- Mar 05, 2023 - Colgate 91 vs. Army 74
- Feb 15, 2023 - Colgate 93 vs. Army 86
- Jan 09, 2023 - Colgate 77 vs. Army 75
- Feb 16, 2022 - Colgate 100 vs. Army 90
- Jan 10, 2022 - Colgate 76 vs. Army 57
- Feb 14, 2021 - Colgate 92 vs. Army 83
- Feb 13, 2021 - Colgate 84 vs. Army 74
- Jan 03, 2021 - Army 75 vs. Colgate 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colgate 101 vs. Army 57