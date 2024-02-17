Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colgate and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 31-22 lead against Bucknell.

Colgate entered the match having won ten straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 11, or will Bucknell step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Bucknell 10-16, Colgate 18-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Bucknell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. Coming off a loss in a game Bucknell was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Mountain Hawks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 71-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks.

Despite their loss, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elvin Edmonds IV, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Bucknell was Ian Motta's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Colgate had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Crusaders at home to the tune of 85-55. The over/under was set at 140 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bison have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Raiders, they pushed their record up to 18-8 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

While only Colgate took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. This contest will be their 14th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-3 against the spread).

Bucknell came up short against the Raiders when the teams last played back in January, falling 84-73. Can Bucknell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 13.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 14-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.