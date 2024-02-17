Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Bucknell 10-16, Colgate 18-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Bucknell has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Colgate Raiders will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court.

Bucknell fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Mountain Hawks on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They took a 71-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mountain Hawks. Bucknell didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Bucknell saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elvin Edmonds IV, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Bucknell was Ruot Bijiek's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Colgate had already won nine in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 13.8 points), and they went ahead and made it ten on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Crusaders at home to the tune of 85-55. The over/under was set at 140 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Bison have not been sharp recently as the team's lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-16 record this season. As for the Raiders, they pushed their record up to 18-8 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Bucknell came up short against the Raiders in their previous matchup back in January, falling 84-73. Can Bucknell avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.