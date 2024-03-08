Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Colgate and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Holy Cross 42-30.

Colgate entered the matchup having won two straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it three, or will Holy Cross step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Holy Cross 9-22, Colgate 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Colgate. They and the Holy Cross Crusaders are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Cotterell Court in a Patriot League postseason contest. Colgate's defense has only allowed 63.4 points per game this season, so Holy Cross' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Colgate proved they can win big last Wednesday (they won by 19) but on Saturday they proved they can win the close ones too. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-60 victory over the Mountain Hawks. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win Colgate has posted since November 19, 2023.

Colgate's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Jeff Woodward, who scored ten points along with seven rebounds, and Keegan Records, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Holy Cross can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Tuesday. They enjoyed a cozy 84-68 victory over the Black Knights. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 40.3% better than the opposition, as Holy Cross' was.

Among those leading the charge was Joe Octave, who scored 28 points along with six rebounds. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Bo Montgomery, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Raiders' victory was their ninth straight on the road, which pushed their record up to 22-9. As for the Crusaders, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-22.

Everything went Colgate's way against Holy Cross in their previous meeting last Wednesday as Colgate made off with a 77-58 victory. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Holy Cross have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Colgate is a big 17.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is 142 points.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Holy Cross in the last 3 years.