Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Holy Cross 8-17, Colgate 17-8

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Holy Cross is 0-10 against the Raiders since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Patriot battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Even though Holy Cross has not done well against the Eagles recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Crusaders sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 58-56 win over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Colgate entered their tilt with the Greyhounds with eight consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with nine. The Raiders walked away with a 76-62 victory over the Greyhounds on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colgate to victory, but perhaps none more so than Chandler Baker, who scored 19 points along with two steals. Baker didn't help Colgate's cause all that much against the Midshipmen last Saturday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Jeff Woodward, who scored 17 points along with five rebounds.

The Crusaders have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a massive bump to their 8-17 record this season. As for the Raiders, they pushed their record up to 17-8 with that victory, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Holy Cross suffered a grim 96-73 defeat to the Raiders when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Can Holy Cross avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Colgate has won all of the games they've played against Holy Cross in the last 4 years.