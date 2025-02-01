Who's Playing

Lafayette Leopards @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lafayette 8-14, Colgate 9-13

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Colgate is 8-2 against Lafayette since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The experts predicted Colgate would be headed in after a victory, but Army made sure that didn't happen. Colgate took an 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army on Wednesday.

The losing side was boosted by Jeff Woodward, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brady Cummins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, Lafayette came up short against American on Wednesday and fell 75-68. The Leopards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite the loss, Lafayette had strong showings from Justin Vander Baan, who scored 17 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Alex Chaikin, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points. Vander Baan has been hot , having posted two or more blocks the last eight times he's played.

Colgate's defeat dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Lafayette, their loss dropped their record down to 8-14.

Everything went Colgate's way against Lafayette when the teams last played two weeks ago, as Colgate made off with a 90-67 win. In that match, Colgate amassed a halftime lead of 51-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Series History

Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.