Who's Playing
Lafayette Leopards @ Colgate Raiders
Current Records: Lafayette 8-14, Colgate 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
What to Know
Colgate is 8-2 against Lafayette since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Patriot battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
The experts predicted Colgate would be headed in after a victory, but Army made sure that didn't happen. Colgate took an 84-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Army on Wednesday.
The losing side was boosted by Jeff Woodward, who almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine rebounds. Another player making a difference was Brady Cummins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points.
Meanwhile, Lafayette came up short against American on Wednesday and fell 75-68. The Leopards have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
Despite the loss, Lafayette had strong showings from Justin Vander Baan, who scored 17 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks, and Alex Chaikin, who went 6 for 11 en route to 15 points. Vander Baan has been hot , having posted two or more blocks the last eight times he's played.
Colgate's defeat dropped their record down to 9-13. As for Lafayette, their loss dropped their record down to 8-14.
Everything went Colgate's way against Lafayette when the teams last played two weeks ago, as Colgate made off with a 90-67 win. In that match, Colgate amassed a halftime lead of 51-30, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.
Series History
Colgate has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Lafayette.
- Jan 18, 2025 - Colgate 90 vs. Lafayette 67
- Feb 19, 2024 - Colgate 67 vs. Lafayette 62
- Jan 10, 2024 - Lafayette 69 vs. Colgate 64
- Mar 08, 2023 - Colgate 79 vs. Lafayette 61
- Feb 22, 2023 - Colgate 73 vs. Lafayette 69
- Jan 28, 2023 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 14, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 31, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Lafayette 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Colgate 89 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Lafayette 80 vs. Colgate 78