Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: Lehigh 12-17, Colgate 22-9

Colgate is 9-1 against Lehigh since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Colgate Raiders and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court in a Patriot League postseason contest. Colgate will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Colgate posted their closest victory since November 19, 2023 on Sunday. They skirted past the Bison 68-65. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 3:04 mark of the first half, when Colgate was facing a 31-16 deficit.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colgate to victory, but perhaps none more so than Braeden Smith, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds and two steals. Smith is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for four games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Cox, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Lehigh ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top against the Terriers by a score of 84-79. The victory was all the more spectacular given Lehigh was down 21 points with 2:00 left in the first half.

Cam Gillus had an outrageously good game as he went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 3 assists. It was the first time this season that he scored 20 or more points. Another player making a difference was Tyler Whitney-Sidney, who scored 21 points.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won 16 of their last 17 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 24-9 record this season. As for the Mountain Hawks, they pushed their record up to 14-17 with that victory, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Looking ahead, Colgate is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing at home.

Colgate came out on top in a nail-biter against Lehigh in their previous matchup last Saturday, sneaking past 63-60. Will Colgate repeat their success, or does Lehigh have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Colgate is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Lehigh, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Colgate has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Lehigh.