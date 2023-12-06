Who's Playing

N. Vermont-Lyn. Hornets @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: N. Vermont-Lyn. 0-0, Colgate 4-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will host the N. Vermont-Lyn. Hornets to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Cotterell Court.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Vermont-Lyn. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 27.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.1 per game.

Looking back to last season, N. Vermont-Lyn. finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Colgate had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.