N. Vermont-Lyn. Hornets @ Colgate Raiders
Current Records: N. Vermont-Lyn. 0-0, Colgate 4-4
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders will host the N. Vermont-Lyn. Hornets to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 6th at Cotterell Court.
Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: N. Vermont-Lyn. were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 27.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.1 per game.
Looking back to last season, N. Vermont-Lyn. finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Colgate had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 23-8 record.