Who's Playing

SUNY-Canton Kangaroos @ Colgate Raiders

Current Records: SUNY-Canton 0-0, Colgate 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The SUNY-Canton Kangaroos will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Colgate Raiders. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cotterell Court.

Looking back to last season, Colgate had a stellar season and finished 22-9.