Who's Playing
SUNY-Canton Kangaroos @ Colgate Raiders
Current Records: SUNY-Canton 0-0, Colgate 0-0
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, November 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $33.00
What to Know
The SUNY-Canton Kangaroos will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Colgate Raiders. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cotterell Court.
Looking back to last season, Colgate had a stellar season and finished 22-9.