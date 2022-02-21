Who's Playing
American @ Colgate
Current Records: American 8-19; Colgate 17-11
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are 9-2 against the American Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Colgate and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.
Colgate strolled past the Boston University Terriers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 72-53. Colgate got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nelly Cummings (18), guard Jack Ferguson (15), guard Ryan Moffatt (12), and forward Keegan Records (10).
Meanwhile, American had enough points to win and then some against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, taking their matchup 83-67. The Eagles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Colin Smalls, who had 17 points, and guard Elijah Stephens, who had 13 points along with five boards.
Their wins bumped the Raiders to 17-11 and American to 8-19. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Colgate and American clash.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won nine out of their last 11 games against American.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Colgate 86 vs. American 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Colgate 79 vs. American 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Colgate 65 vs. American 51
- Feb 16, 2019 - Colgate 83 vs. American 81
- Jan 06, 2019 - Colgate 73 vs. American 69
- Jan 27, 2018 - Colgate 83 vs. American 69
- Jan 02, 2018 - Colgate 72 vs. American 63
- Jan 29, 2017 - Colgate 70 vs. American 65
- Jan 02, 2017 - American 67 vs. Colgate 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - American 54 vs. Colgate 49
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colgate 56 vs. American 37