Who's Playing

American @ Colgate

Current Records: American 8-19; Colgate 17-11

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 9-2 against the American Eagles since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. Colgate and American will face off in a Patriot battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. The Raiders are out to keep their eight-game home win streak alive.

Colgate strolled past the Boston University Terriers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the contest 72-53. Colgate got double-digit scores from four players: guard Nelly Cummings (18), guard Jack Ferguson (15), guard Ryan Moffatt (12), and forward Keegan Records (10).

Meanwhile, American had enough points to win and then some against the Army West Point Black Knights this past Saturday, taking their matchup 83-67. The Eagles' success was spearheaded by the efforts of guard Colin Smalls, who had 17 points, and guard Elijah Stephens, who had 13 points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped the Raiders to 17-11 and American to 8-19. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Colgate and American clash.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won nine out of their last 11 games against American.