Who's Playing
American @ Colgate
Current Records: American 12-6; Colgate 13-7
What to Know
The American Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2017. American and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while American will be stumbling in from a defeat.
American ended up a good deal behind the Lafayette Leopards when they played on Wednesday, losing 70-59.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Colgate beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 77-71 on Wednesday.
The Eagles are now 12-6 while Colgate sits at 13-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: American comes into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. But Colgate is even better: they enter the matchup with a 51% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 12 games against American.
- Feb 21, 2022 - Colgate 63 vs. American 49
- Feb 05, 2022 - Colgate 86 vs. American 68
- Jan 25, 2020 - Colgate 79 vs. American 69
- Jan 02, 2020 - Colgate 65 vs. American 51
- Feb 16, 2019 - Colgate 83 vs. American 81
- Jan 06, 2019 - Colgate 73 vs. American 69
- Jan 27, 2018 - Colgate 83 vs. American 69
- Jan 02, 2018 - Colgate 72 vs. American 63
- Jan 29, 2017 - Colgate 70 vs. American 65
- Jan 02, 2017 - American 67 vs. Colgate 64
- Jan 30, 2016 - American 54 vs. Colgate 49
- Jan 03, 2016 - Colgate 56 vs. American 37