Who's Playing

American @ Colgate

Current Records: American 12-6; Colgate 13-7

What to Know

The American Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2017. American and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Cotterell Court. The Raiders will be strutting in after a victory while American will be stumbling in from a defeat.

American ended up a good deal behind the Lafayette Leopards when they played on Wednesday, losing 70-59.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Colgate beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 77-71 on Wednesday.

The Eagles are now 12-6 while Colgate sits at 13-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: American comes into the contest boasting the 17th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. But Colgate is even better: they enter the matchup with a 51% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 12 games against American.