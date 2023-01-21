Who's Playing

American @ Colgate

Current Records: American 12-6; Colgate 13-7

What to Know

The American Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 2 of 2017. American and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Cotterell Court. The Raiders should still be feeling good after a victory, while American will be looking to regain their footing.

American received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 70-59 to the Lafayette Leopards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Colgate beat the Holy Cross Crusaders 77-71 on Wednesday.

The Eagles are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past five games.

American is now 12-6 while the Raiders sit at 13-7. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: American enters the matchup with a 48.80% field goal percentage, good for 19th best in college basketball. But Colgate is even better: they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 51%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Raiders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 12 games against American.