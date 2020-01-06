Colgate vs. Army odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, predictions for Jan. 6 from proven computer

The Army Black Knights will take on the Colgate Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Christl Arena in Patriot League action that will be televised by CBS Sports Network. Army is 5-7 overall and 3-2 at home, while Colgate is 10-4 overall and 3-4 on the road. The Raiders are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Army vs. Colgate odds, while the over-under is set at 143.5. Before entering any Colgate vs. Army picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players.

Now, it has simulated Army vs. Colgate 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The Black Knights needed just a quick three to secure the win last week, but they couldn't get it done before the clock hit zeroes and lost 67-65 to Bucknell. If was the fourth loss in five games for Army with a win against Buffalo serving as the only bright spot during that span. Army has been so-so against the spread this season with a 5-6 mark, including a 2-2 record against the number at home.

Meanwhile, Colgate greeted the new year with a 65-51 victory over American. The Raiders have won four straight games and nine of 10 overall. They have struggled against the spread, however, going just 5-8 and 2-6 on the road. Guard Jordan Burns (15.3 ppg) and forward Rapolas Ivanauskas (12.9 ppg) lead the team in scoring.

So who wins Colgate vs. Army? And which side of the spread hits well over 60 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Army vs. Colgate spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its NBA picks.