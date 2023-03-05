Who's Playing

Army West Point @ Colgate

Regular Season Records: Army West Point 17-15; Colgate 24-8

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders are 15-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Raiders and Army are set to clash at 2 p.m. ET March 5 at Cotterell Court in the third round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Colgate is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Colgate earned some postseason bragging rights after a successful outing on Thursday. They strolled past the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds with points to spare, taking the contest 92-73. Colgate got double-digit scores from six players: guard Braeden Smith (19), guard Oliver Lynch-Daniels (15), forward Ryan Moffatt (14), forward Keegan Records (13), forward Jeff Woodward (12), and guard Tucker Richardson (11). Richardson hadn't helped his team much against the Navy Midshipmen on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, Army sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 71-69 win over the Boston University Terriers on Thursday. Having forecasted a close victory for the Black Knights, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Guard Jalen Rucker took over for Army, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 45% of their total).

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raiders rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.10% on the season. Army is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the matchup boasting the 32nd highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 47.60%. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Colgate have won 15 out of their last 19 games against Army West Point.