Army West Point @ Colgate

Current Records: Army West Point 14-13; Colgate 19-8

The Colgate Raiders are 14-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Raiders and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Colgate is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Colgate made easy work of the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday and carried off a 76-56 victory. Colgate can attribute much of their success to forward Keegan Records, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Tucker Richardson, who had 19 points along with five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Richardson has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Army lost to the Navy Midshipmen on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin. The top scorer for the Black Knights was forward Ethan Roberts (17 points).

The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Colgate is now 19-8 while Army sits at 14-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate enters the matchup with a 50.60% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. Army is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

The Raiders are a big 12-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Colgate have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Army West Point.