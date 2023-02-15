Who's Playing
Army West Point @ Colgate
Current Records: Army West Point 14-13; Colgate 19-8
What to Know
The Colgate Raiders are 14-4 against the Army West Point Black Knights since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Wednesday. The Raiders and Army will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Colgate is out to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.
Colgate made easy work of the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday and carried off a 76-56 victory. Colgate can attribute much of their success to forward Keegan Records, who had 17 points in addition to three blocks, and guard Tucker Richardson, who had 19 points along with five steals. This makes it four games in a row in which Richardson has had at least three steals.
Meanwhile, Army lost to the Navy Midshipmen on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin. The top scorer for the Black Knights was forward Ethan Roberts (17 points).
The Raiders are the favorite in this one, with an expected 12-point margin of victory. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Colgate is now 19-8 while Army sits at 14-13. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Colgate enters the matchup with a 50.60% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. Army is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48% on the season. This one is shaping up to be an exciting offensive shootout.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $23.00
Odds
The Raiders are a big 12-point favorite against the Black Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colgate have won 14 out of their last 18 games against Army West Point.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Colgate 77 vs. Army West Point 75
- Feb 16, 2022 - Colgate 100 vs. Army West Point 90
- Jan 10, 2022 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 57
- Feb 14, 2021 - Colgate 92 vs. Army West Point 83
- Feb 13, 2021 - Colgate 84 vs. Army West Point 74
- Jan 03, 2021 - Army West Point 75 vs. Colgate 73
- Jan 02, 2021 - Colgate 101 vs. Army West Point 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Colgate 91 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 06, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 65
- Jan 30, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Army West Point 56
- Jan 16, 2019 - Army West Point 91 vs. Colgate 81
- Feb 21, 2018 - Colgate 87 vs. Army West Point 83
- Jan 24, 2018 - Colgate 81 vs. Army West Point 78
- Feb 08, 2017 - Colgate 70 vs. Army West Point 58
- Jan 11, 2017 - Colgate 79 vs. Army West Point 76
- Mar 03, 2016 - Army West Point 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 08, 2016 - Army West Point 82 vs. Colgate 72
- Jan 13, 2016 - Colgate 80 vs. Army West Point 66