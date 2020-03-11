Colgate vs. Boston University live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Colgate vs. Boston University basketball game
Who's Playing
Boston University @ Colgate
Regular Season Records: Boston University 20-13; Colgate 25-8
Last Season Records: Colgate 24-10; Boston University 15-18
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Terriers and Colgate are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court in the fourth game of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Boston University is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.
Boston University earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bucknell Bison, sneaking past 64-61. Boston University can attribute much of their success to forward Max Mahoney, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes, and guard Walter Whyte, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Colgate took their matchup against the Lafayette Leopards on Sunday by a conclusive 89-64 score. The Raiders got double-digit scores from six players: guard Jordan Burns (17), forward Will Rayman (16), guard Jack Ferguson (13), forward Rapolas Ivanauskas (12), guard Nelly Cummings (11), and forward Keegan Records (10).
Boston University isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take the Terriers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.
A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston University comes into the game boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46%. Colgate has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 76.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Raiders are a solid 7-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 140
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won seven out of their last 11 games against Boston University.
- Feb 10, 2020 - Colgate 79 vs. Boston University 63
- Jan 18, 2020 - Colgate 79 vs. Boston University 70
- Mar 07, 2019 - Colgate 81 vs. Boston University 69
- Feb 02, 2019 - Boston University 76 vs. Colgate 68
- Jan 19, 2019 - Colgate 77 vs. Boston University 56
- Feb 07, 2018 - Colgate 74 vs. Boston University 60
- Jan 11, 2018 - Boston University 72 vs. Colgate 58
- Feb 15, 2017 - Boston University 69 vs. Colgate 68
- Jan 18, 2017 - Colgate 67 vs. Boston University 58
- Feb 17, 2016 - Boston University 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Jan 20, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Boston University 78
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
Watch This Game Live
-
UNC vs. Syracuse odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's UNC vs. Syracuse matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Big 10 Tournament picks, odds, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2020 Big 10 Tournament 10,000 times.
-
Pittsburgh vs NC State odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina State...
-
One auto bid up for grabs on Wednesday
See when all the automatic bids are being handed out for the NCAA Tournament
-
Bubble Watch: Teams in action Wednesday
It's been a quiet few days for teams on the bubble, but that is over as of Wednesday
-
Georgia vs. Ole Miss odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup 10,000...
-
2020 ACC Tournament bracket and updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 ACC Tournament action throughout the event
-
2020 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 SEC Tournament action throughout the event