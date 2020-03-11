Colgate vs. Boston University live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Boston University @ Colgate

Regular Season Records: Boston University 20-13; Colgate 25-8

Last Season Records: Colgate 24-10; Boston University 15-18

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 2 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Terriers and Colgate are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court in the fourth game of the Patriot League Conference Tourney. Boston University is coming into the contest hot, having won three in a row.

Boston University earned some more postseason success in their matchup on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bucknell Bison, sneaking past 64-61. Boston University can attribute much of their success to forward Max Mahoney, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds along with five dimes, and guard Walter Whyte, who posted a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colgate took their matchup against the Lafayette Leopards on Sunday by a conclusive 89-64 score. The Raiders got double-digit scores from six players: guard Jordan Burns (17), forward Will Rayman (16), guard Jack Ferguson (13), forward Rapolas Ivanauskas (12), guard Nelly Cummings (11), and forward Keegan Records (10).

Boston University isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 7, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. Now might not be the best time to take the Terriers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past six consecutive games.

A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Boston University comes into the game boasting the 26th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 46%. Colgate has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they rank 28th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 76.6 on average. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Raiders are a solid 7-point favorite against the Terriers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 140

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate have won seven out of their last 11 games against Boston University.