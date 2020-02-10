Colgate vs. Boston University odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 10 predictions from proven model

The Boston University Terriers and the Colgate Raiders are set to square off in a Patriot League matchup at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Case Gym in a game that will be televised by CBS Sports Network. The Terriers are 15-10 overall and 8-2 at home, while Colgate is 19-6 overall and 8-5 on the road. Boston University is on a five-game winning streak. Colgate has won six of its past seven games. The Raiders are favored by one point in the latest Boston University vs. Colgate odds, while the over-under is set at 143. Before entering any Colgate vs. Boston picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Boston University vs. Colgate spread: Boston University +1

Boston University vs. Colgate over-under: 143 points

Boston University vs. Colgate money line: Boston University -111 Colgate 109

What you need to know about Boston University

Boston University was able to sail past the Holy Cross Crusaders this past Saturday, 77-68. Javante McCoy led the team in scoring with 21 points. Max Mahoney had 17 points and seven rebounds. Walter Whyte finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

What you need to know about Colgate

Colgate beat the Navy Midshipmen 67-60 this past Saturday. Nelly Cummings led the way for the Raiders with 18 points. Jordan Burns added 14 points. Will Rayman had 12 rebounds. Colgate shot 43 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3-point range.

Colgate won the most recent meeting between the teams, 79-70 on January 18.

