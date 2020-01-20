Colgate vs. Bucknell live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Colgate vs. Bucknell basketball game
Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Colgate
Current Records: Bucknell 8-11; Colgate 14-5
What to Know
The Bucknell Bison will square off against the Colgate Raiders at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Cotterell Court. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Bucknell strolled past the Lehigh Mountain Hawks with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 72-56.
Meanwhile, Colgate beat the Boston University Terriers 79-70 on Saturday.
The Bison aren't expected to pull this one out (Colgate is favored by 9.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. Bucknell hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-12), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread three games in a row.
Bucknell ended up a good deal behind Colgate when they played when the two teams previously met in March of last year, losing 94-80. The loss knocked the Bison out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at the Raiders with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Ticket Cost: $15.45
Odds
The Raiders are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 143
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Bucknell have won six out of their last ten games against Colgate.
- Mar 13, 2019 - Colgate 94 vs. Bucknell 80
- Feb 19, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Bucknell 64
- Jan 09, 2019 - Bucknell 84 vs. Colgate 81
- Mar 07, 2018 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 54
- Feb 12, 2018 - Bucknell 65 vs. Colgate 64
- Jan 15, 2018 - Bucknell 63 vs. Colgate 51
- Feb 13, 2017 - Bucknell 75 vs. Colgate 58
- Jan 14, 2017 - Bucknell 83 vs. Colgate 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Colgate 91 vs. Bucknell 81
- Jan 16, 2016 - Colgate 84 vs. Bucknell 73
