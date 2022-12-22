Who's Playing

Cornell @ Colgate

Current Records: Cornell 8-3; Colgate 6-6

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will play host again and welcome the Cornell Big Red to Cotterell Court, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. Cornell should still be riding high after a victory, while the Raiders will be looking to regain their footing.

Colgate was just a bucket shy of a win two weeks ago and fell 73-72 to the Vermont Catamounts.

Meanwhile, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday Cornell proved too difficult a challenge. Cornell put a hurting on Lehigh at home to the tune of 96-64. The Big Red were heavily favored coming into this contest, and the results showcase why.

The Raiders are now 6-6 while Cornell sits at 8-3. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Colgate ranks 20th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.90% on the season. Cornell has displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the 15th most points per game in college basketball at 84.1.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won four out of their last six games against Cornell.