Who's Playing

Duquesne @ Colgate

Current Records: Duquesne 2-1; Colgate 3-1

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes will take on the Colgate Raiders at 6 p.m. ET on Friday at LeBron James Arena. Duquesne will be hoping to build upon the 70-57 win they picked up against Colgate when they previously played in December of 2016.

If there were any doubts why the Dukes were heavy favorites Monday, the team quickly laid those doubts to rest. They took their contest against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Monday by a conclusive 96-71 score. Guard Dae Dae Grant (14 points) and guard Jimmy Clark III (13 points) were the top scorers for Duquesne.

Meanwhile, Colgate had enough points to win and then some against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday, taking their game 80-68. Among those leading the charge for Colgate was Tucker Richardson, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points and six boards.

Their wins bumped the Dukes to 2-1 and the Raiders to 3-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Duquesne and Colgate clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 6 p.m. ET

Friday at 6 p.m. ET Where: LeBron James Arena -- Akron, Ohio

LeBron James Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Duquesne won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.