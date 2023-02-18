Who's Playing

Holy Cross @ Colgate

Current Records: Holy Cross 10-18; Colgate 20-8

What to Know

The Holy Cross Crusaders haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 1 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Holy Cross and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 2 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Things were close when the Crusaders and the Boston University Terriers clashed on Wednesday, but Holy Cross ultimately edged out the opposition 71-69.

Meanwhile, Colgate was able to grind out a solid win over the Army West Point Black Knights on Wednesday, winning 93-86.

The wins brought Holy Cross up to 10-18 and the Raiders to 20-8. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Holy Cross is stumbling into the matchup with the 38th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.5 on average. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.80%.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Colgate have won 15 out of their last 18 games against Holy Cross.