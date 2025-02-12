A Patriot League collision has the Colgate Raiders (10-15) going on the road to play the Holy Cross Crusaders (12-13) on Wednesday. The Raiders were able to put their four-game losing streak to an end last time out. On Saturday, Colgate beat Loyola Maryland 82-68. It was similar on the other side. Holy Cross ended its three-game skid last time out. On Feb. 8, Holy Cross blew out Boston University 72-52.

Tipoff from Hart Center Arena is at 6 p.m. ET. The Raiders are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Colgate vs. Holy Cross odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Holy Cross vs. Colgate picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on a 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Colgate vs. Holy Cross and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Colgate vs. Holy Cross:

Colgate vs. Holy Cross spread: Raiders -3.5

Colgate vs. Holy Cross over/under: 143.5 points

Colgate vs. Holy Cross money line: Raiders -166, Crusaders +139

Why Holy Cross can cover

Freshman guard Max Green is a three-level scorer for Holy Cross. Green uses his court vision to get his teammates involved. The Kentucky native leads the team in points (14.5), rebounds (5.5) and assists (3.7). He's scored 18 points in back-to-back games. In Saturday's win over Boston University, Green had 18 points, three rebounds and five assists.

Senior forward Caleb Kenney has been an effective scorer with a good touch around the rim. The Virginia native averages 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and shoots 53% from the field. He has three straight games with 10-plus points. On Feb. 1 against Lehigh, Kenney had 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Why Colgate can cover

Senior forward Jeff Woodward gives the Raiders an impactful low-post scorer. He averages 14.7 points, 7.6 rebounds and shoots 66% from the field. The Pennsylvania native has three double-doubles this season. In his last game, Woodward notched 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Jalen Cox is an all-around playmaker for Colgate. He logs 10.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game. He's scored at least 14 points and dished out at least four assists in consecutive games. On Feb. 8 against Loyola Maryland, Cox had 22 points, 10 assists and five steals.

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, predicting the teams combine for 145 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations.

So who wins Colgate vs. Holy Cross, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.