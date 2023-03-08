Who's Playing
Lafayette @ Colgate
Regular Season Records: Lafayette 11-22; Colgate 25-8
What to Know
The Lafayette Leopards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2020. The Leopards and Colgate are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Cotterell Court in the fourth round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.
Lafayette was able to grind out a solid victory over the American Eagles on Sunday, winning 84-76. Lafayette's forward Leo O'Boyle was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Colgate earned some more postseason success in their game on Sunday. They took down the Army West Point Black Knights 91-74. Colgate relied on the efforts of forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards, and forward Keegan Records, who had 20 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.
Lafayette is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.
Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Odds
The Raiders are a big 14-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 13-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won ten out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.
- Feb 22, 2023 - Colgate 73 vs. Lafayette 69
- Jan 28, 2023 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 57
- Feb 14, 2022 - Colgate 69 vs. Lafayette 61
- Jan 31, 2022 - Colgate 72 vs. Lafayette 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Colgate 89 vs. Lafayette 64
- Jan 29, 2020 - Lafayette 80 vs. Colgate 78
- Jan 15, 2020 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 67
- Mar 02, 2019 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 70
- Jan 23, 2019 - Colgate 57 vs. Lafayette 47
- Mar 01, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Lafayette 54
- Jan 31, 2018 - Lafayette 93 vs. Colgate 83
- Jan 05, 2018 - Lafayette 71 vs. Colgate 68
- Feb 25, 2017 - Lafayette 73 vs. Colgate 69
- Dec 30, 2016 - Colgate 85 vs. Lafayette 75
- Feb 27, 2016 - Lafayette 79 vs. Colgate 77
- Dec 30, 2015 - Colgate 77 vs. Lafayette 70