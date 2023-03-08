Who's Playing

Lafayette @ Colgate

Regular Season Records: Lafayette 11-22; Colgate 25-8

What to Know

The Lafayette Leopards have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Colgate Raiders and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 29 of 2020. The Leopards and Colgate are set to clash at 7:30 p.m. ET March 8 at Cotterell Court in the fourth round of the Patriot League Conference Tourney.

Lafayette was able to grind out a solid victory over the American Eagles on Sunday, winning 84-76. Lafayette's forward Leo O'Boyle was one of the most active players for the squad, shooting 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finishing with 23 points and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Colgate earned some more postseason success in their game on Sunday. They took down the Army West Point Black Knights 91-74. Colgate relied on the efforts of forward Ryan Moffatt, who had 20 points in addition to nine boards, and forward Keegan Records, who had 20 points along with five rebounds and three blocks.

Lafayette is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 11-5 against the spread when expected to lose.

Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Leopards are 353rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 62.4 on average. The Raiders' offense has more to brag about, as they they rank second in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 51.20% on the season. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Raiders are a big 14-point favorite against the Leopards, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raiders as a 13-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate have won ten out of their last 16 games against Lafayette.