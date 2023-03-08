The top-seeded Colgate Raiders look to win their third consecutive Patriot League Tournament title and fourth in five years when they take on the sixth-seeded Lafayette Leopards in Wednesday's championship game at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York. The Leopards (11-22, 7-11 Patriot) won their first two tournament matchups, including an 84-76 double-overtime win over American University on Sunday. The Raiders (25-8, 17-1) defeated Loyola Maryland 92-73 in the quarterfinals and Army 91-74 in the semifinals. Colgate swept the regular-season series with Lafayette, winning 69-57 at home and 73-69 at Lafayette.

Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Colgate leads the all-time series 59-53, including a 33-19 series edge in games played in Hamilton. The Raiders are 14-point favorites in the latest Lafayette vs. Colgate odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 133.5. Before making any Colgate vs. Lafayette picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Lafayette vs. Colgate spread: Colgate -14

Lafayette vs. Colgate over/under: 133.5 points

Lafayette vs. Colgate money line: Lafayette +700, Colgate -1100

LAF: The Leopards are 14-5 against the spread in their last 19 road games against a team with a home winning % of greater than .600

COL: The Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Senior guard Tucker Richardson has had a solid tournament so far, registering a pair of double-doubles. He had 11 points and 12 assists in Sunday's win over Army, and had 11 points and 11 assists in the quarterfinal win over Loyola Maryland. He also had eight rebounds, narrowly missing a triple-double against Loyola. In 33 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.9 points, 5.6 assists, five rebounds and 2.1 steals per game.

Senior forward Keegan Records averages 12.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks per game. He is also connecting on 66.7% of his field goals. He has been dominant over the past three games, including a 25-point and nine-rebound effort in a 64-60 win at Navy on Feb. 25. He scored 20 points and grabbed five rebounds in the semifinal win over Army.

The Leopards have surprised so far in the tournament and are one win away from earning a spot in the NCAA Tournament. Senior forward Leo O'Boyle has been a big reason for that. He leads the team, averaging 11.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He scored 23 points and grabbed six rebounds in Sunday's double-overtime win over American. He just missed a double-double in Thursday's quarterfinal win at Lehigh, scoring 14 points and grabbing nine rebounds.

Also helping lead Lafayette is freshman Josh Rivera. In two games against the Raiders this season, he is averaging 15 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and one assist per game. He had 24 points in the quarterfinals at Lehigh. In 31 games, including 21 starts, Rivera is averaging 10.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He has reached double-digit scoring in 15 games, including two double-doubles. One of the double-doubles was against Colgate on Jan. 28 with 25 points and 10 rebounds.

