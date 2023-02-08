Who's Playing
Lehigh @ Colgate
Current Records: Lehigh 14-9; Colgate 17-8
What to Know
The Lehigh Mountain Hawks haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Cotterell Court at 7 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a victory while Colgate will be stumbling in from a defeat.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Lehigh sidestepped the Lafayette Leopards for a 66-64 win.
Speaking of close games: the Raiders were just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 61-60 to the American Eagles.
Lehigh is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-4 ATS in away games but only 13-8 all in all.
Colgate's loss took them down to 17-8 while Lehigh's victory pulled them up to 14-9. We'll see if Colgate can steal Lehigh's luck or if the Mountain Hawks records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Raiders are a big 12-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Colgate have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Colgate 76 vs. Lehigh 60
- Mar 06, 2022 - Colgate 81 vs. Lehigh 61
- Feb 09, 2022 - Colgate 78 vs. Lehigh 62
- Jan 04, 2022 - Lehigh 85 vs. Colgate 81
- Mar 05, 2020 - Colgate 83 vs. Lehigh 70
- Feb 19, 2020 - Colgate 70 vs. Lehigh 67
- Feb 05, 2020 - Colgate 81 vs. Lehigh 51
- Feb 04, 2019 - Colgate 84 vs. Lehigh 62
- Jan 12, 2019 - Colgate 91 vs. Lehigh 78
- Feb 14, 2018 - Lehigh 88 vs. Colgate 78
- Jan 17, 2018 - Colgate 76 vs. Lehigh 72
- Mar 02, 2017 - Lehigh 77 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 22, 2017 - Lehigh 87 vs. Colgate 69
- Jan 25, 2017 - Lehigh 76 vs. Colgate 62
- Feb 24, 2016 - Lehigh 71 vs. Colgate 54
- Jan 27, 2016 - Lehigh 79 vs. Colgate 70