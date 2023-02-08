Who's Playing

Lehigh @ Colgate

Current Records: Lehigh 14-9; Colgate 17-8

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks haven't won a matchup against the Colgate Raiders since Jan. 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. The Mountain Hawks will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Cotterell Court at 7 p.m. ET. They will be strutting in after a victory while Colgate will be stumbling in from a defeat.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Lehigh sidestepped the Lafayette Leopards for a 66-64 win.

Speaking of close games: the Raiders were just a bucket shy of a win this past Saturday and fell 61-60 to the American Eagles.

Lehigh is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-4 ATS in away games but only 13-8 all in all.

Colgate's loss took them down to 17-8 while Lehigh's victory pulled them up to 14-9. We'll see if Colgate can steal Lehigh's luck or if the Mountain Hawks records another victory instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Raiders are a big 12-point favorite against the Mountain Hawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colgate have won nine out of their last 16 games against Lehigh.