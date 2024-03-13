The Colgate Raiders look to continue their dominance of the Patriot League on Wednesday night when they face the Lehigh Mountain Hawks in the 2024 Patriot League Tournament final. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York. The Raiders (24-9) have won three consecutive Patriot League championships and now have a fourth in sight, along with another coveted trip to the NCAA Tournament as a reward, if they can get past the No. 6-seeded Mountain Hawks (13-17). Colgate won both regular-season matchups by three-point margins in each. Lehigh advanced to the final with an 84-79 upset of No. 3-seeded Boston University.

Lehigh vs. Colgate point spread: Colgate -6.5

Lehigh vs. Colgate over/under total: 133.5 points

Lehigh vs. Colgate money line: Colgate -298, Lehigh +234

LH: The Mountain Hawks are 11-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.

COL: The Raiders are 11-9 ATS in conference games this season.

Why Colgate can cover

The Raiders proved to be the class of the Patriot League during the regular season, using their efficient style of basketball on both ends to run away with first place, four games ahead of second place American University.

They are unquestionably the deepest team in the Patriot League, with 10 players who average at least 11 minutes per game. But they also have their share of star power and know who to rely on when it matters most.

Sophomore guard Braeden Smith was named the conference Player of the Year after averaging 12.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Senior forward Keegan Records has provided leadership and consistency behind 11 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, while shooting 56% from the field.

The Raiders are currently one of the hottest teams in the country, winning 16 of their past 17 games heading into the Patriot League final. The lone blemish in that span was a 66-64 setback to American on Feb. 25. See which team to pick here.

Why Lehigh can cover

The Mountain Hawks stumbled to a 2-8 start but were sharpened for conference play with a brutal non conference schedule that included matchups with Power 5 stalwarts such as North Carolina, Providence and Penn State.

They appear to be peaking just in time, with wins in seven of their last nine contests and the two defeats coming by five combined points. Lehigh dropped its regular-season finale 63-60 to Colgate and had a chance to win despite shooting just 20% from 3-point range and losing the rebounding battle 39-28. They stayed close behind a sterling defense that forced 17 turnovers and pushed a pace that led to a 13-6 edge in fast-break points.

The Mountain Hawks also benefit from the production of a set of savvy guards who have taken turns stepping up in big moments. Freshman Cam Gillus, who is averaging 5.5 points per game, went for a season-high 30 in the overtime semifinal win against Boston University, His previous season high was 12 points. Leading scorer Tyler Whitney-Sidney (15.4 ppg), a sophomore, went for 21. See which team to pick here.

