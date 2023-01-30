Who's Playing
Loyola-Maryland @ Colgate
Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-15; Colgate 16-7
What to Know
The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Loyola-Maryland and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Loyola-Maryland wrapped it up with an 80-66 win at home.
Meanwhile, Colgate had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, taking their game 69-57.
The wins brought Loyola-Maryland up to 8-15 and the Raiders to 16-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.60%.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
Series History
Colgate have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.
- Dec 30, 2022 - Colgate 101 vs. Loyola-Maryland 67
- Feb 12, 2022 - Colgate 64 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Jan 24, 2022 - Colgate 65 vs. Loyola-Maryland 52
- Mar 14, 2021 - Colgate 85 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 16, 2020 - Loyola-Maryland 84 vs. Colgate 80
- Jan 08, 2020 - Colgate 92 vs. Loyola-Maryland 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Colgate 75 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Jan 26, 2019 - Loyola-Maryland 79 vs. Colgate 72
- Feb 18, 2018 - Colgate 68 vs. Loyola-Maryland 47
- Jan 20, 2018 - Colgate 77 vs. Loyola-Maryland 72
- Feb 19, 2017 - Colgate 66 vs. Loyola-Maryland 56
- Jan 21, 2017 - Colgate 52 vs. Loyola-Maryland 49
- Feb 21, 2016 - Colgate 93 vs. Loyola-Maryland 90
- Feb 01, 2016 - Loyola-Maryland 68 vs. Colgate 65