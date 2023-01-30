Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Colgate

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-15; Colgate 16-7

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Monday. Loyola-Maryland and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Greyhounds and the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Loyola-Maryland wrapped it up with an 80-66 win at home.

Meanwhile, Colgate had enough points to win and then some against the Lafayette Leopards this past Saturday, taking their game 69-57.

The wins brought Loyola-Maryland up to 8-15 and the Raiders to 16-7. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they come into the contest boasting the second highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 50.60%.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Series History

Colgate have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.