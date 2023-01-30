Who's Playing

Loyola-Maryland @ Colgate

Current Records: Loyola-Maryland 8-15; Colgate 16-7

What to Know

The Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds haven't won a game against the Colgate Raiders since Feb. 16 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Monday. The Greyhounds and Colgate will face off in a Patriot battle at 7 p.m. ET at Cotterell Court. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Loyola-Maryland and the Bucknell Bison this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Loyola-Maryland wrapped it up with an 80-66 win at home.

Meanwhile, Colgate strolled past the Lafayette Leopards with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the matchup 69-57.

Loyola-Maryland have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 17.5-point spread they are up against. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 7-14 ATS, to cover the spread.

The wins brought the Greyhounds up to 8-15 and the Raiders to 16-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola-Maryland has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Colgate's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 50.60% field goal percentage, good for second best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York

Cotterell Court -- Hamilton, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Raiders are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Greyhounds, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colgate have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Loyola-Maryland.